Saturday, November 4, 2023
Part-time delivery driver needed

Job description

With over 30 years delivering expedited transportation services across North America, Apple Express Courier Ltd. provides our customers with strategic transportation and logistics services through the utilization of our people’s skills, processes and technology.

Currently, we have an attractive opportunity for someone who wants to work as an Independent Contractor/Delivery Driver, in Almonte, ON.

  • Healthcare driver needed for Rexall in Almonte, Ontario 3 days / week. (M/W/F)
  • pickup time 3:00 pm
  • 2-5 deliveries.
  • Could lead to more deliveries and additional days in future.

Requirements:

  • G or G2 License.
  • As an Independent Contractor you will be using you own car.
  • All cost associated with the contract will be covered by the Contractor (yourself).
  • Cell phone required (with GPS).
  • Clear criminal record.
  • Clean drivers abstract.
  • Good knowledge of local geographical area.
  • Customer service focus, patience and punctuality.
  • Effective communication skills.
  • Able to speak, read and write in English.

Apply to driverrecruitment@appleexpress.com

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising.




