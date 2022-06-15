Peanut-Lime Beef Satay on Kale-Cabbage Salad

by Susan Hanna

This recipe, adapted from Food and Drink, is a great early summer meal. Make the peanut-lime sauce, use half of it to marinate the beef and combine the other half with more lime juice, vinegar and honey to make the salad dressing. Thread the beef onto skewers and grill. Toss kale, cabbage, carrot and snow peas with the dressing and serve with the cooked beef skewers on top. Cook’s note: I cubed the beef instead of cutting it into strips and cooked it in an air fryer instead of grilling. I used all cabbage instead of kale and red pepper and cauliflower instead of carrots and snow peas. The original recipe also calls for a sesame brittle topping, which I omitted.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use all-natural peanut butter. I used Nature Value sriracha and Marukan rice vinegar, which are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb (454 g) beef top sirloin steak or other grilling steak

Marinade and dressing

½ cup (125 ml) smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp (15 ml) grated lime zest

6 tbsp (90 ml) fresh lime juice, divided (about 3 limes)

1/3 cup (80 ml) vegetable oil

1 tsp (5 ml) sriracha or other hot pepper sauce (approx.)

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp (30 ml) rice vinegar

1 tbsp (15 ml) liquid honey

Salt

Salad

12 bamboo skewers, at least 8 inches (20 cm) long

4 cups (1 L) chopped trimmed kale

4 cups (1 L) coarsely shredded Napa or Savoy cabbage

1 large carrot, julienned

1 cup (250 ml) sliced trimmed snow peas

Preparation:

Cut beef across the grain into ½-inch– (1-cm) thick strips. Place in a shallow dish; set aside. For the marinade and dressing, whisk together peanut butter, lime zest, 4 tbsp (60 ml) lime juice, oil and sriracha in a measuring cup or bowl. Add more sriracha to taste, if desired. Pour ½ cup (125 ml) marinade over beef strips, add garlic and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate beef for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day. To make dressing, whisk remaining 2 tbsp (30 ml) lime juice, rice vinegar and honey into remaining peanut butter mixture. Season with salt to taste. Cover and set aside at room temperature (if marinating beef for longer than 2 hours, cover dressing and refrigerate, then warm to room temperature before serving). Soak skewers in shallow dish filled with water for 30 to 40 minutes before using. Combine kale and cabbage with reserved dressing in a large bowl, tossing to coat. Season to taste with salt. Set aside. Preheat barbecue grill to medium-high. Thread marinated beef onto soaked skewers, weaving onto skewers like a flat ribbon. Discard any excess marinade. Season beef with salt. Grill beef skewers, turning twice, for about 5 minutes or until beef is browned and medium-rare or cooked to desired doneness. Transfer to a plate. Toss kale mixture again to coat. Divide among serving plates or bowls. Scatter carrots and snow peas over top. Arrange beef skewers on salads.

From Food and Drink