People taking care of Almonte

Saturday, February 26, 2022
Letters to the Editor

My wife is out of town this weekend so I walked downtown for lunch. It is a normal Saturday in Almonte. Reasonably busy. The Superior and Almonte Coffee, Mill Street Books and the library with a good number of people, a lot of families.

Full disclosure, I also wanted to be downtown to observe how the expected convoy participants would behave.

When I left the Superior I noticed our Mayor, Deputy Mayor and a Councillor at a table, chatting over coffee. Two hours later, they were still there and I twigged to the fact that they wanted to be on hand in case there was an issue with the convoy participants. Or those not so keen on the convoy.

They wanted to be sure they could be on hand to address any problems. To keep our community safe.

I was so struck by this that I went back to the Superior to thank them for keeping an eye on our town. They thanked me for noticing.

So I thought people should know that Mayor Lowry, Deputy Mayor Minelli and Councillor Ferguson were spending their Saturday quietly looking out for all of us. They should be recognized for their commitment to and care of this community.

Dan Pearlman

