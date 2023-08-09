Pepper Steak

by Susan Hanna

This quick stir-fry from NYT Cooking combines beef, peppers, onion, garlic and ginger with a delicious sauce. Marinate the beef, brown it and set it aside. Add the peppers, onions, garlic and ginger to the pan and cook for a few minutes. Return the meat to the pan, add the sauce and heat through. Serve over rice.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Instead of soy sauce, use tamari, which contains alcohol as a preservative instead of sodium benzoate. I used mirin instead of Shaoxing wine and pure honey. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) beef flank or skirt steak

1 tablespoon (15 ml) cornstarch

2 ½ teaspoons (12.5 ml) freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving

3 ½ tablespoons (52.5 ml) soy sauce, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons (30 ml) neutral oil, plus more for stir-frying

2 medium fresh green bell peppers or Cubanelle peppers, cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) pieces

1 medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

3 garlic cloves, crushed and thinly sliced

1 (1 ½ -inch/3.8-cm) piece ginger, peeled, crushed and thinly sliced

Salt

¼ cup (60 ml) Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

2 tablespoons (30 ml) honey

Cooked white rice, for serving

Preparation:

Marinate the beef: Cut the steak into 2- or 3-inch- (5- or 8-cm) wide pieces along the grain, then cut into thin slices against the grain. In a bowl, combine the steak, cornstarch, black pepper, 2 ½ tablespoons (37.5 ml) soy sauce and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil. Toss to mix, cover and marinate at room temperature for up to 30 minutes, or in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours. Stir-fry the beef: Heat a large wok or skillet over medium-high until a splash of water dropped into the pan evaporates quickly. Add enough oil to generously coat the pan, then add the beef in a single layer. Cook without flipping until the meat is browned around the edges, 2 ½ to 3 minutes, then stir constantly until browned all over, about 30 more seconds. Transfer to a plate. Add the peppers, onion, garlic and ginger to the same wok, still over medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften, 1 to 1 ½ minutes. Add the meat back to the pan, along with the Shaoxing wine, honey and the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) soy sauce. Cook, stirring constantly and scraping up any stuck-on bits, until the liquid reduces greatly and slicks the vegetables and beef, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper or soy sauce as desired. Serve immediately with rice.

From NYT Cooking