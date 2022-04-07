Classified AdsPerson wanted for yard work Person wanted for yard work April 7, 2022 Date: Any day between April 11th-14th Time: Needed for 4-8hrs Rate: $20-30/hr. Tasks: -cleaning up debris in yard -moving dirt (wheelbarrow and shovel provided) Contact information: Phone #: 613.769.6697 (Peter) email: dgw.pms@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR RENT: Thoburn Mill condo April 7, 2022 FOR SALE: 40″ round coffee table, $125 April 6, 2022 Job opportunities at Almonte Country Haven April 6, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR RENT: Thoburn Mill condo April 7, 2022 Person wanted for yard work April 7, 2022 Donna MacDonald — obituary April 6, 2022 Doreen Stuart — obituary April 6, 2022 FOR SALE: 40″ round coffee table, $125 April 6, 2022 ‘Honouring our Loyalist Ancestors and 1812 Veterans,’ April 27 April 6, 2022 From the Archives Lanark County Ambulance Service launches patient survey program Gay Cook’s Banana Cinnamon French Toast Hoisin Chicken Rice Bowl Gay Cook’s Chicken Soup Gay Cook’s Chicken Salad with Melon Strawberries and Mint Dr. Graeme McKillop is new Chief of Staff at AGH Nurture v. nature: managing the MIssissippi