Thursday, April 7, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

FOR RENT: Thoburn Mill condo

83 Little Bridge Street, Thoburn Mill, Almonte,...

Person wanted for yard work

Date: Any day between April 11th-14th Time: Needed...

Donna MacDonald — obituary

MacDonald, Donna (Loving wife, Great mom, Amazing grandma, &...
Classified AdsPerson wanted for yard work

Person wanted for yard work

Date: Any day between April 11th-14th
Time: Needed for 4-8hrs
Rate: $20-30/hr.

Tasks:
-cleaning up debris in yard
-moving dirt (wheelbarrow and shovel provided)

Contact information:
Phone #: 613.769.6697 (Peter)
email: dgw.pms@gmail.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone