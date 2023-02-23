Personnel changes at Home Hospice North Lanark

A new part-time Program Coordinator

Home Hospice North Lanark is pleased to introduce our new part-time Program Coordinator.

Sara Burrill, R.N., has been nursing for seven years in communities across Canada, including the Carleton Place Hospital. She is passionate about working with the geriatric population and providing the best palliative and end-of-life care possible. Sara lives in Carleton Place with her husband, two large dogs and two small children.

We welcome Sara to the team, and look forward to working with her!

A change of position

When we asked Sidney Thomson, RN CHPCN (C) a few months ago what she was going to do in her retirement, she replied: “Volunteer for Home Hospice!” And that is exactly what is going to happen. Her new title is “Volunteer Program Administrative Support.” In this volunteer role, she will be able to free up time for our Program Coordinators by dealing with a lot of the administrative-type functions. She will also be staffing our satellite offices at the Almonte library the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, and Carleton Place library the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month.

We are so grateful that we — and the community — will continue to benefit from Sidney’s vast amount of experience and knowledge!

Home Hospice North Lanark is a “hospice without walls.” Services are provided in the client’s home—wherever home may be, in the North Lanark area, including Almonte, Carleton Place, Appleton, Clayton, Beckwith, Blakeney, Pakenham, and surrounding areas.

We provide support, assistance with navigating the healthcare system, and advocacy for adult clients who have received a life-limiting or terminal diagnosis, and/or those who care for them. Bereavement support and public education also fall within our mandate. Our services are based on a holistic approach respecting culture, dignity and personal lifestyle preferences at no cost to the client. We are a not-for-profit registered Canadian charity incorporated since 2013, funded 100% through donations and fundraising.

If you need support or information, please call 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902, or email info@hhnl.ca. You may also visit http://www.hhnl.ca for information or to request support.