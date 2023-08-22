Petroleum and climate change

1979, the American Petroleum Institute (Exxon et al.) assembled a research team labelled ‘CO2 and Climate Task Force.’ One oil company, Exxon, repurposed an oil tanker into an enormous climate lab. Exxon released graphs projecting CO2 levels through the year 2100, along with the point in time at which resulting climate impacts become obvious. So far, their predictions have been dead-on. Exxon president of research and engineering openly discussed the need for an active transition away from fossil fuels. The years to 1984, during which the oil and gas industry examined itself, represent a pivotal moment in what John Vaillant, in his recent book ‘Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast,’ calls the Petrocene Age.

The early 80s recession caused the American Petroleum Institute, led by Exxon, to reevaluate their position and in 1984 the ‘CO2 and Climate Task Force’ was disbanded. Vaillant says, by turning its back on a century of solid climate science, the industry rationalised the most consequential policy reversal in human history.

Query: What other circumstances were at play during this time?

“Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Ronald Reagan.

“There is no such thing as society.” Margaret Thatcher.

Answer: neoliberalism, free markets, free trade, deregulation, privatisation…

The American Petroleum Institute, in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, formed a new organisation which included oil, energy, mining, chemical and manufacturing companies, labelled Global Climate Coalition. The role was to advocate on behalf of industry by casting doubt on climate science, discrediting ‘alarmists.’ Exxon and the Kochs spent more than $200 million on think tanks, opinion pieces, pseudoscience studies, political campaigns, advertising; all meant to confuse the issue. By the early 1990s, Amerikan attitudes toward environmental action had turned negative.

Energy producers and manufacturers saw this as opportunity to promote even more carbon-intensive products — plastics, SUVs.

Behind the wheel of Chevy Silverado, a 100-pound woman can generate more than 600 horsepower as she draws a six-ton trailer at sixty miles an hour while talking on the phone and drinking coffee, in gym clothes on a frigid winter day. Prior to the Petrocene Age, only a king or pharaoh commanded such power. Today, with cheap and plentiful oil at our disposal, we are all emperors.

Industry’s turn away from scientific evidence is in play today to the bafflement of climate scientists and concerned citizens worldwide.

Our civilisation, our engines and our markets are not the only things that have been supercharged by fossil fuels. Our atmosphere is a weather engine, and it has been supercharged too.

John Clinton