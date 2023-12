Philips 22” Colour TV

22PFL3505D/F7

LCD TV

HD ready (don’t need a box)

2011 vintage, works great!

2 HDMI ports and various AV inputs and outputs

Remote included

Rated 4.3/5 stars by buyers

“perfect size for taking on road trips, tailgating, …has all the hookups you need for any video game system or cable box. …audio jack …”

$25.00

Will include a CISCO NextBox, digital communications terminal, plus coax cable.

Call or text: 613-282-8712