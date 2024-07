Saturday, August 3 2024, 4:30 to 6:30 pm Clayton Community Hall.

Roast pork, assorted salads and desserts, buns, tea, coffee, lemonade.

$18

Children under 12 are 1/2 price.

For tickets, call Donna 256 3253, Sheila 256 3147 or Joanne 256 7291. Tickets also sold at the Clayton store.

Proceeds to Guthrie United Church, Clayton