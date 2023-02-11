Saturday, February 11, 2023
Pine reindeer, ready for painting

The Naismith Mens Shed has produced a number of wooden reindeer that are being offered to artistic-minded people that are interested in decorating them. They are made of pine and are primed (water-based paint), ready for your own painted design. They stand approximately 20 inches (50 mm) tall. The painted sample shown is just one idea – you may have more colourful ideas.

The primed deer are $50.00 each and can be obtained by calling Ron Lavoie at 613 256 3436 to make pick-up arrangements in Almonte.

