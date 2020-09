Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale

Monday, September 28, 2020

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church (near the roundabout)

President Cindy Zorgel will demonstrate the division of perennials at 6:00 p.m.

Masks must be worn and shoppers are asked to be mindful of social distancing.