Play a leadership role in the health of your community

The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation is accepting applications for positions on the Board of Directors effective June 2022.

The Foundation Board provides oversight, leadership, direction and support for the important task of raising and stewarding funds to help ensure excellent patient/resident care in the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor. Currently the Board’s two major priorities are to meet the ongoing need to fund new or replacement clinical care equipment and to bring a CT scanner to the Hospital

Supported by Foundation staff, Board members participate directly in fundraising and stewardship activities. To complement existing skills on the Board, a financial, governance, human resources, community relations or fundraising background is desirable. Previous experience as a member of a board or in a senior leadership role is an asset. Individuals with a large, well established community or professional network are encouraged to apply.

Board members must be at least 18 years of age.

The Governance and Nominating Committee will interview potential candidates and make recommendation to the Board of Directors for approval in May.

Application forms are available at http://www.almontehospitalfoundation.com/board-of-directors/ or through the Foundation office at (613) 256- 2514, ext. 2610.

The deadline for board applications is March 18, 2022. We thank all applicants for their interest in serving their community by joining the Foundation Board. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

The Foundation is also looking for volunteers to assist with several fundraising activities including the Golf tournament, Run for Women’s Health, Fall Dance and CT Scan Cabinet. For more information, please visit: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/gifts-at-work/volunteer/