Please join Anne-Marie Carter-McAuslan for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser, Sunday, April 28

I am officially part of Triathlon Canada in the 65 to 69 age group team participating in the Aquabike at Multisport World Triathlon Championship event in Townsville, Australia on August 25, 2024. My hope is to have community support to ease the burden of the cost of the event. I have to buy a mandatory team uniform, pay my team membership as well as pay for my race fees.

On April 28th, with the help of a supportive group of women and family a spaghetti supper will be held at UNION HALL, at the corner of Wolfgroove and Tatlock Road. We hope to entice you to join us for:

SPAGHETTI DINNER AT UNION HALL

(corner of Tatlock Rd and Wolfegrove Rd)

APRIL 28TH AT 5:30 PM

Included: various types of spaghetti sauces including vegetarian, salad, garlic bread and home made dessert

Bring your own favourite beverage as well as plates and utensils to reduce waste. Enjoy fun, raffles and door prizes.

Tickets 25$ per person 15$ per child (family of 4 60$)

Text 613 452 0981 or email cartermcauslanam@gmail.com for tickets