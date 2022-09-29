Plenty Canada seeks Sustainable Building Coordinator

Job Opportunity in Lanark – Sustainable Building Coordinator

Plenty Canada is currently hiring for the position of Sustainable Building Coordinator. This position will be based at our headquarters near Lanark, Ontario.

If you know of anyone who might be interested, please send this email their way! We encourage early application, as we will be reviewing submissions on a rolling basis.

Please visit plentycanada.com/jobs-at-plenty-canada to see the job description and application instructions.

Miigwetch, thank you!

The Plenty Canada Team