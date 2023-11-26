Poem: Darkness

let your soul seep into it

immerse yourself in the balm of its black energy

its void of light

stirred by earth’s certain seasonal eventuality

tipping its hat

away from the light of the sun

our long dark nights

slowly permeating

the reign of light

let your soul slip into it

as you stand outside in the early evening

at the edge of an ebony dusk

breathe its deep purples and cobalt blues

brushed against the golden grasses

let it fill you with its emptiness

its warm, sober greys

its smooth raven blackness

its somber silence

let your soul slide into repose

dismiss the binding calls of the demands of light

that radiate energetically round our beings

but now, are draped by a darkness

more powerful than light

its presence welcomed by a candle

lit in the newness of the night

the reflection of its glow leaping lightly

on the blackened window pane

Bernadette van Duyvendyk November 14, 2023