Poem: Darkness

let your soul seep into it
immerse yourself in the balm of its black energy
its void of light
stirred by earth’s certain seasonal eventuality
tipping its hat
away from the light of the sun
our long dark nights
slowly permeating
the reign of light
let your soul slip into it
as you stand outside in the early evening
at the edge of an ebony dusk
breathe its deep purples and cobalt blues
brushed against the golden grasses
let it fill you with its emptiness
its warm, sober greys
its smooth raven blackness
its somber silence
let your soul slide into repose
dismiss the binding calls of the demands of light
that radiate energetically round our beings
but now, are draped by a darkness
more powerful than light
its presence welcomed by a candle
lit in the newness of the night
the reflection of its glow leaping lightly
on the blackened window pane
Bernadette van Duyvendyk November 14, 2023