Pop-up Market on the Porch at the corner of Augusta & Martin N. St., Almonte, this SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21st 10 am to 1 pm

Come visit my porch to get delicious kitchen crafts made with fresh produce grown in the diverse gardens of the Augusta St. Homestead in Almonte! This will be the last market for the year! Bundle up, enjoy the outside and locals, and take some time in the simplicity of the garden as it wanes with the November moon.

Garden preserves on offer include jelly, chutney, pickle, salsa: Small and large jars: $7-15. Cut comb honey $20/lb. Please bring your own carry or produce bag. Payment by cash, cheque or e-transfer.