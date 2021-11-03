by Susan Hanna

This soup from NYT Cooking is soothing, delicious and perfect for a fall supper. Toast garlic slices and set aside. Brown ground pork, add broth, water and seasonings and simmer for about eight minutes. Add greens, ginger and onion. Ladle the soup over cooked and drained rice noodles and garnish with the toasted ginger, more onion and cilantro.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the hot pepper flakes to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Imagine Organic stock and tamari instead of soy sauce. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Serves 4-6.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons (45 ml) neutral oil, grapeseed, vegetable or canola

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 pound (454 g) ground pork

1 ½ teaspoons (7.25 ml) red-pepper flakes, plus more to taste

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 cups (1 L) chicken broth

3 tablespoons (45 ml) soy sauce or tamari, plus more to taste

1 large bunch pea leaves or spinach, thick stems removed, leaves coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon (15 ml) finely grated fresh ginger (from about a 1.5-inch/3.8-cm piece)

6 ounces (170 g) rice noodles (thick- or thin-cut), cooked and drained

½ medium red, yellow or white onion or 3 scallions, thinly sliced

1 cup (250 ml) cilantro, leaves and tender stems, coarsely chopped

Preparation:

Heat vegetable oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium. Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the slices become nicely toasted and golden brown, 2 or 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove garlic and set aside. Add pork and red-pepper flakes to the pot, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, using a wooden spoon or spatula to break up large pieces, until the pork is well browned and in small bite-size pieces, 5 to 8 minutes. Add chicken broth, soy sauce and 4 cups (1 L) water. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 5 to 8 minutes or so, until the pork is very tender and the broth tastes impossibly good. Give it a taste and season with salt, pepper, red-pepper flakes and soy sauce, if you want. Add pea leaves, half of the onion slices and all the ginger. Stir to wilt the leaves. To serve, ladle soup over noodles and top with remaining onion, cilantro and toasted garlic.

NYT Cooking