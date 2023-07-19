Post Up: New Exhibit at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Almonte, ON- Mallory Tolcher’s Post Up will be displayed at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM) from August 12, 2023 to October 7, 2023. Tolcher is a Canadian-based interdisciplinary artist and athlete who challenges societal norms, redefining femininity within the typically male-dominated realm of sport. Post Up is a series of textiles installed on metal rims and wooden backboards, reimagining the conventional basketball net through the intricate, domestic, and traditionally feminine medium of crocheted lace.

Firmly planted in the gendered realm of femininity and domesticity, lacework and crochet have been integral to women’s creative expression, serving as profound forms of artistic craftsmanship that often went unrecognized within patriarchal systems. Like basketball, lace allows creativity, improvisation, and skill within a structured arena. Tolcher draws on these similarities to juxtapose the perceived hyper-feminine with the hyper-masculine, subverting restrictive gender norms within the realms of sport and domesticity.

Sponsored by the Municipality of Mississippi Mills as part of their Bicentennial Celebrations, the MVTM is proud to host this exhibit for the community. The community has been immersed in textile manufacturing and fibre arts for its 200-year-long municipal history, making Post Up a fitting exhibit to bring to Almonte as both the birthplace of James Naismith, inventor of basketball, and the Little Manchester of North America.

Quote

“There are many interesting conversations that Post Up can inspire, and the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is looking forward to being a forum for these discussions. The systemic gender binary has shaped both the sports world and the world around us, and it’s important to question, challenge, and think critically about these enforced norms.” – Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

