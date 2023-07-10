Potato Salad with Tartar Sauce and Fresh Herbs

by Susan Hanna

Summer has arrived, so it’s time for potato salad! This recipe from NYT Cooking tops cooked baby red potatoes with tartar sauce and fresh herbs. You can use any extra tartar sauce for cooked or canned fish.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Hellman’s original mayonnaise and Marty’s bread and butter pickles (made in Hamilton!), which contain no colour or preservatives. Unico capers are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 pounds (907 g) small (2- to 3-inch-/5- to 7.5-cm-long) red potatoes, scrubbed

2/3 cup (165 ml) mayonnaise

¼ cup (60 ml) minced bread and butter pickle chips, plus 5 tablespoons (75 ml) brine

2 tablespoons (30 ml) minced, drained jarred capers

1 garlic clove, minced

1 lemon

3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil

Torn fresh parsley and dill, for garnish

Preparation:

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high. Add the potatoes and cook until tender when speared with a fork, about 10 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a large colander to drain and cool. While the potatoes cook, prepare the tartar sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, minced pickles and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) pickle brine, minced capers, garlic and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper; set aside. Once cool enough to handle, slice the cooked potatoes crosswise into ½-inch- (1-cm-) thick rounds. Transfer to a large bowl, drizzle with 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil and the remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) pickle brine. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange on a large serving platter in an even layer, setting some of the rounded pieces skin-side up. Just before serving, drizzle with the tartar sauce and top with torn parsley and dill. Zest the lemon on top and serve right away.

From NYT Cooking