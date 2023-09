This course provides practical knowledge and advice for anyone who is a non-paid caregiver for someone with a life-limiting illness.

Wednesday, October 11 to Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 28 Hawthorne Avenue, Carleton Place

To register, call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca before Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Maximum attendance: 15

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/pct-fall2023/