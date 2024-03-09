Saturday, March 9, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Practical Caregiver Training weekend sessions in April 2024

Are you an unpaid caregiver? This FREE...

Diana’s Quiz – March 9, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  What is the world's...

Almonte Readers & Writers Bulletin

March 8, 2024 ARW Bulletin Hello, all you readers...
LivingHealthPractical Caregiver Training weekend sessions in April 2024

Practical Caregiver Training weekend sessions in April 2024

Are you an unpaid caregiver? This FREE Course is specially designed for you!

“Thank you so much…for coordinating the Caregiver’s course, which I felt very fortunate to have participated in this past month. I found it superb — very thorough and informative and delivered so very well by [the facilitators]. What a marvellous program… Thank you very much.”

The above is a note we received from a participant who took part in one of our Practical Caregiver Training sessions.

Caregiving roles range from provision of assistance for personal care, access to meals and food, transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events, financial management and support, medical care, and many other home maintenance and activities of daily living.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) knows how hard it can be, and that caregiver burnout is a very real thing. As a response to the needs of unpaid caregivers in this area, HHNL is offering its Practical Caregiving Training course developed by Champlain Hospice Palliative Care in Carleton Place this spring.

Topics are covered in five modules:

Saturday, April 6

Module 1   Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

Module 2   Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

Saturday, April 20

Module 3   Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

Module 4   End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

Module 5   Communication and Self Care

The details:

Dates:                                 Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, April 20

Time:                                 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location:                           Upstairs at Your Independent Grocer, 455 McNeely Avenue,
Carleton Place. Elevator available. Ample free parking.

Registration required:     Call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline:      Friday, March 29

Maximum attendance:     15

Please bring your own lunch and/or snack.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone