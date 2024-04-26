Practical Caregiver Training weekend sessions in June 2024

Are you an unpaid caregiver? This FREE Course is specially designed for you!

“Thank you so much…for coordinating the Caregiver’s course, which I felt very fortunate to have participated in… I found it superb — very thorough and informative and delivered so very well by [the facilitators]. What a marvellous program… Thank you very much.”

The above is a note we received from a participant who took part in one of our Practical Caregiver Training sessions.

Caregiving roles range from provision of assistance for personal care, access to meals and food, transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events, financial management and support, medical care, home maintenance tasks, and activities of daily living.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) knows how hard it can be, and that caregiver burnout is a very real thing. As a response to the needs of unpaid caregivers in this area, HHNL is offering a Practical Caregiving Training course developed by Champlain Hospice Palliative Care.

Topics are covered in five modules:

Saturday, June 1

Module 1 Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

Module 2 Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

Saturday, June 8

Module 3 Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

Module 4 End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

Module 5 Communication and Self-Care

The details

Dates: Saturday, June 1 and Saturday, June 8

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (check-in at 8:45 a.m.)

Location: Almonte Legion, 100 Bridge Street, Almonte. Elevator available. Ample free parking.

Registration required: Call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline: Friday, May 24