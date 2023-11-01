Classified AdsPrime commercial retail space for rent in downtown Almonte Prime commercial retail space for rent in downtown Almonte November 1, 2023 Prime commercial retail space (1,950 sq. ft.), in Almonte’s sought-after historic downtown, will be available for rent on Jan. 1, 2024. For more information email: Gtcharos@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Small home improvement and maintenance work offered October 31, 2023 Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte November 1, 2023 Generator for sale October 30, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Prime commercial retail space for rent in downtown Almonte November 1, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, November 5 November 1, 2023 Tourtieres at St. Paul’s! November 1, 2023 Mom 2 Mom sale, November 4 November 1, 2023 Bomb threats against Eastern Ontario schools November 1, 2023 Saucy Shrimp and Noodle Stir-Fry October 30, 2023 From the Archives WIT … Delightful Dragon? AGH seeks three board members Thoburn Mill rooted in Almonte’s heritage Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush Stir-fried pork, green beans, and red bell pepper with gingery oyster sauce Gay Cook’s Caprese Salad Mississippi River Power Corporation lights falls to show support for Ukraine “Just because it’s fun”