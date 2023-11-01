Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Prime commercial retail space for rent in downtown Almonte

Prime commercial retail space (1,950 sq. ft.),...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, November 5

The dance is from 2 pm till...

Tourtieres at St. Paul’s!

November is Tourtiere Month at St. Paul’s...
Classified AdsPrime commercial retail space for rent in downtown Almonte

Prime commercial retail space for rent in downtown Almonte


Prime commercial retail space (1,950 sq. ft.), in Almonte’s sought-after historic downtown, will be available for rent on Jan. 1, 2024. For more information email: Gtcharos@gmail.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone