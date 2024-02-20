Proceeds from St George’s breakfasts support school food programs

Prior to the pandemic, the parishioners of St George’s Anglican Church in Clayton decided to host a monthly breakfast. The breakfast would be free of charge with donations accepted however certainly not expected. The purpose of this venture was to provide a time when people could gather for a meal and fellowship. We were only able to host three breakfasts before the shutdown, but they were well-attended and fun to host.

In 2023 we were ready to begin the community breakfasts again and hosted six breakfasts. Due to the generosity of the parishioners, local maple syrup producers and our guests, we ended 2023 with a surplus of $1100 after expenses.

This event was never meant to be a church fundraiser, it was meant to be a community outreach event. What to do with the surplus? Everyone is aware that unfortunately food insecurity is a fact of life these days for many people. It was decided to donate the surplus dollars to the food programs at the four Almonte schools, R.Tait Mackenzie Public School, Naismith Memorial Public School, Almonte District High School, and Holy name of Mary Catholic School. It seems fitting to pay it forward and invest in our local youth.

The next breakfast is planned for Saturday, March 2. We serve scrambled eggs, sausages, pancakes, hash browns, toast, juice, tea, coffee and there are usually some muffins and other sweets. All are welcome.