Provincial grant supports Land Trust’s conservation efforts

Conservation Coordinator Position Shines Thanks to OTF Grant

Carleton Place, ON – On October 12th, 2022, local MPP John Jordan met with the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) to celebrate the $29,700 Community Building Fund grant received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) in October of 2021. This grant allowed MMLT to hire the exceptionally talented Rienne Moore as their Conservation Coordinator for a one-year term – November 2021 to November 2022. The Conservation Coordinator oversees the maintenance of all the Land Trust’s 3000+ acres of conserved land in the general region of Ottawa West to the Madawaska River watershed.

“From the unparalleled beauty of a Highland’s Hike on Blueberry Mountain to the thriving diversity of the High Lonesome Nature Reserve – the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is an important catalyst in securing our path to the future. The protection and preservation of key properties ensures a legacy of balance and harmony with our natural habitat. Our contribution to this fund has helped to inform and educate visitors of all ages; increasing awareness and celebrating the difference we CAN make when working in tandem with nature’s plan.” said John Jordan, MPP for Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston.

The roles and responsibilities carried out by the Conservation Coordinator have allowed MMLT, a small organization, to grow and be better equipped to protect more land. Rienne’s many duties have included leading and interacting with local volunteers for trail maintenance, collecting field data, ensuring the safety of visitors and wildlife, and recently, collaborating with the UCDSB local school board to encourage students to connect with nature. This position has also played a crucial role in getting MMLT properties reopened after the May 2022 windstorm. Rienne acted quickly on closing public properties that posed a safety risk to visitors until she was able to get out with her team of volunteers to clear trails and re-mark portions of trails.

“The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated,” said Don Johnston, President of MMLT. “Rienne’s dedication is exemplary. She has brought with her unique experiences and a fresh mindset that has truly benefited the work of the Land Trust. The Conservation Coordinator position has become integral to the MMLT team.”

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is a local charity with a mission to legally protect and steward private lands which have ecological, biodiverse, aesthetic, and cultural value, while at the same time fostering engagement with wilderness. To learn more about MMLT’s ongoing conservation work and upcoming events, please visit: www.mmlt.ca.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund. Since 2020, OTF has supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.