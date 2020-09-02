I am a Registered Psychotherapist who is seeking to rent a specific kind of practice space for half or full days. I am part of Greenbank Counselling Psychotherapy in Ottawa. I work with mainly trauma individuals; some of whom respond really within a natural space in therapy. I have been practicing nature therapy on a local trail in Mississippi Mills one or two mornings a week, and have found it to be a positive form of therapy. For the icy months and severe weather, I would like to find a practice space that incorporates the beauty of the natural world; trees, water, etc. This could include an office, a studio, a converted out-building.

I am looking for, at least, a year lease, I am insured and registered with the CRPO. I can be reached at crystalrnash@gmail.com.