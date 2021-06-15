Public sector member wanted for Mississippi-Rideau Source Protection Committee

MISSISSIPPI AND RIDEAU WATERSHEDS — The Mississippi-Rideau Source Protection Region (MRSPR) is seeking a Source Protection Committee member who is interested in protecting municipal drinking water sources in the Mississippi and Rideau Valley watersheds.

The MRSPR Committee was established in 2007 as a result of the Province’s Clean Water Act. The committee guides local efforts to protect drinking water at the source and is made up of one-third municipal, one-third economic and one-third public sector representatives. The composition ensures that a variety of local interests are represented at the decision-making table as the committee works to oversee the implementation of science-based source protection plans.

The committee is looking for one public sector representative to liaise on behalf of any of the following seats: environmental, non-governmental organizations, First Nations and general interest.

“If you have experience and knowledge in this sector and have an interest in protecting drinking water sources, we hope you will apply,” said Marika Livingston, Mississippi-Rideau Source Water Protection Project Manager. “Among other qualifications, these positions require a multi-year commitment, an ability to understand scientific and technical reports and attendance at the two or more Source Protection Committee meetings held each year. Applicants must also live or work in the Mississippi or Rideau watersheds.”

Future work of the Committee includes the review of new scientific and technical information to ensure that the Source Protection Plan and its supporting reports remain current and relevant.

Further details regarding these part-time positions including descriptions of roles and responsibilities and an application form are available online at https://www.mrsourcewater.ca/en/source-protection-committee-member-recruitment.