Puppets Up tickets now on sale!

Friend of the festival Jacob Bluejay has insisted that our first batch of tickets should be made available at a discount and when Jacob Bluejay speaks, the Puppets Up! organizers listen.

A limited number of tickets are now available to purchase online through Tickets Please and as a newsletter subscriber you’re the very first to know! But act fast because we don’t expect them to hang around long.

(Don’t worry, regular-priced tickets will go on sale in a few weeks, just in case you miss these ones).

Do you love parades? Like, REALLY love parades?

We’re looking for a couple of eager volunteers to take on some important tasks to help our parade co-ordinator organize the highly-anticipated Puppet Parade!! The daily parade has become a fan favourite at the festival and you can help make it happen.

Just send a note to kris@thehumm.com to learn more about this exciting role.

Vendors wanted!

The ever-popular Vendors Marketplace is returning along with Puppets Up! Vendor booths for artisans, craftspeople and face painters will be available again at the festival this year. Interested? Please send an email to vendors@puppetsup.com for further information.

Location, location, location!

By now you might have heard that Mill Street will be under construction this summer. But don’t fret! It’ll take more than a few backhoes and multi-governmental investments in much-needed repairs to critical municipal infrastructure to hold us back!

We’re pleased to confirm that this year’s festival will be held at Old Town Hall and in sites along the Almonte Alameda. We’ll miss having historic Mill Street as our backdrop but the Alameda is just a stone’s throw away and sits adjacent to the beautiful Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail. Not a bad Plan B!

That’s it for now, puppet pals!

Jane Torrance, Executive Director

Puppets Up!