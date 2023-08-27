Quartet Malamatina, September 9

Quartet Malamatina, Saturday September 9, 2023, 730pm-9pm

Elements: Contemporary guitar music evoking nature

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Quartet Malamatina, an incredible guitar quartet featuring Tim Beattie (Canada), Finlay Hay (Scotland), Ross Morris (England), and Lenny Ranallo (United States). Join us for an evening of sublime music!

Tickets – Available at Tickets Please:

https://culture22.ticketsplease.ca/product/quartet-malamatina/

Maximum 22 seats – there are a few tickets left! A complimentary coffee, tea & cake reception with the artists will follow the performance. With the limited seating, we aim to create an intimate venue to celebrate the arts.

Doors open: 7:15pm. A dessert reception with the artists will follow the performance.

About the Artists: Equally comfortable on the concert stage as in the local community centre, Quartet Malamatina takes a socially-conscious approach to programming and presentation, sharing the expressive potential of concert music and forging new audiences in the process.

Quartet Malamatina is building upon the culturally diverse and longstanding traditions of music for guitar ensemble through a wide range of commissioning, arranging, multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and community engagement activities.

Lauded for their “immensely colourful, lyrical and expressive playing” (Laura Snowden), Quartet Malamatina have worked with some of the most exciting young filmmakers and composers in the U.K., developing programmes that challenge conventions of genre classification and presentation.

Quartet Malamatina’s 2023 U.K. Tour included a residency at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, an appearance on BBC Radio Scotland, and concerts at the Beacon Arts Centre (Greenock), Billiard Room Sessions (Govan), Carlisle Cathedral (Carlisle), Gatehouse Music Society (Dumfries), Festival Drayton Centre (Market Drayton), and Stevenson Hall (Glasgow).

For more information about the Culture22 series at Sivarulrasa Gallery, visit:

https://sivarulrasa.com/culture22-sivarulrasa-gallery/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033