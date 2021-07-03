Home Classified Ads Queen mattress sought for Syrian family Classified Ads Queen mattress sought for Syrian family July 3, 2021 - 6:02 pm Looking for a queen-sized mattress to be donated to a refugee family from Syria. We can pick up in the Almonte area. Please email madamemilo@gmail.com Thank you! RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Garage sale, Saturday, July 3 FOR RENT: 3-bedroom townhouse, Almonte Frangipani Boutique seeks part-time help LATEST Queen mattress sought for Syrian family July 3, 2021 - 6:02 pm If You Love Them Leave Them Lists by Catherine Rahal. July 3, 2021 - 5:15 pm Diana’s Quiz – July 3, 2021 July 3, 2021 - 7:00 am Garage sale, Saturday, July 3 July 2, 2021 - 7:12 pm Sharing the road July 2, 2021 - 5:30 pm