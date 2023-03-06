Queer American Sign Language for LGBTQ & allies, March 20 and April 3

“I have to educate myself, and I have to become uncomfortable, so I can have a worldview that’s real.” Desmond Cole

Queer ASL (American Sign Language) for LGBTQ & Allies

March 20, March 27, and April 3 from 7p.m – 8p.m

at the Carleton Place Public Library – for teens and adults!

Come on out and learn sign language! This intro class is for anyone who prefers an inclusive and welcoming space – you don’t have to be LGBTQ+ to attend.

Join 2-Spirit Deaf Instructor Sarina Elliott to learn American Sign Language and Deaf culture. This immersion class will be taught entirely in ASL, so be prepared to turn your voice off.

This small-group class uses games and fun activities to get you signing. One of the first things you’ll learn is how to introduce yourself with your name and pronouns in ASL, and how to ask others for their name and pronouns. Topics include fingerspelling, family signs, signs related to gender and sexual orientation, basic grammar, and lots more. All of the topics will be explored through a Deaf Queer perspective, and you will come away with some basic signing skills.

Cost is $75 a person. Contact us at lisa@blackbearhealinghome.com or 613-558-3199 (phone or text) to reserve your spot.