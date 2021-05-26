by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food and Wine calls for airline chicken breasts, which are skin-on boneless chicken breasts with the drumette attached. I couldn’t find them, so I used skin-on bone-in chicken thighs, which worked just fine. Brown the chicken and set it aside. Cook carrots, oyster mushrooms, small turnips or radishes with butter and herbs and then add scallions and the chicken to the pan. Roast until the chicken is done and then remove it and the vegetables from the pan. While the chicken rests, add wine, herbs and chicken stock to the pan and simmer to reduce it. Add butter. Season the sauce and serve it over the chicken and vegetables.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for butter that contains only cream, with no colour added. I used wine from Frogpond Farm, which has a sulfite level of less than 10 parts per million. Imagine Organic chicken stock is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 (10-ounce/283 g) skin-on airline chicken breasts or skin-on bone-in chicken breasts or thighs

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste

¾ teaspoon (3.5 ml) black pepper, divided

1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil

6 small carrots, sliced diagonally into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces (about 1 ½ cups/375 ml)

8 ounces (226 g) fresh oyster mushrooms, halved

6 small hakurei turnips or radishes, trimmed and quartered (about 1 cup/250 ml)

3 tablespoons (45 ml) unsalted butter, cut into pieces, divided

6 rosemary and thyme sprigs, divided

2 spring onions, or 4 scallions, cut into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces (about 1 cup/250 ml)

¼ cup (60 ml) rosé wine

½ cup (125 ml) unsalted chicken stock

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C). Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1 ¼ teaspoons (6.25 ml) salt and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper. Heat oil in a 12-inch (30-cm) ovenproof skillet over medium. Cook chicken, skin side down, until skin is golden brown and crispy, 15 to 18 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Reserve drippings in skillet. Increase heat to high. Add carrots, mushrooms, turnips, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) butter, 3 herb sprigs, remaining ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper; stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes. Add onions and chicken, skin side up. Transfer skillet to preheated oven. Roast until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 160°F (71°C), 18 to 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, divide chicken and vegetables among 4 plates; reserve drippings in skillet. Return skillet to heat over high. Add rosé and remaining 3 herb sprigs; cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Add stock, and bring to a simmer over high. Simmer until reduced by one-third, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in parsley and remaining 2 tablespoons butter; season to taste with salt. Pour sauce over chicken and vegetables.

