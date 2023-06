This budding gardener (pardon the pun) and nature enthusiast, unafraid of a challenge, is willing to work in your yard for reduced rent, and is also a World Class kitty-sitter. (Sadly, allergic to dogs.)

A private, bright, spacious, upper-level flat, priced for a senior’s pension budget, would be ideal. No overnight parking required, but location must be central for ease of walking (to library, post office, health food store, &c).

Contact: calliebratt7@gmail.com