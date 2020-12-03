Comedian Rachelle Elie is bringing her one-hour stand-up comedy show Lady Rash to the Almonte Town Hall Dec 19 at 8 pm. Lady Rash had its world premiere summer of 2019 at the Ottawa Fringe Festival and at Just For Laughs-ZooFest. Rachelle was supposed to perform the show at several festivals last summer but they were sadly cancelled because of Covid. Rachelle is thrilled to bring Lady Rash: Don’t Google It to Almonte Town Hall. Sex, Drugs & teenage boys she tackles it all with Comedy, Magic & Glitter. Fabulous comedian Jesse Reynolds will open the show!

Come for an evening of safe, socially distanced laughs. Fifty tickets only!! Doors open at 7:30 pm show at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $27.00 (+HST) Show runs at approx 75 minutes with no intermission. (COVID precautions below.)

TICKETS here https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/lady-rash-dont-google-it-tickets-130492339099

What critics say about Rachelle:

“Rachelle Elie is the consummate performer.” Capital Critics

“…brilliant performer full of character and charm.” Three Weeks Edinburgh

“…there is no denying this performer’s courage, engagement and intelligence” Happiest Medium, New York.

“Elie is especially skilled at setting you up with a warm smile and an “awwww”-inducing story only to yank the carpet from under you.” Ottawa Citizen

“She delivers her delightfully countless supply of jokes with the precision and timing of a Swiss watch.”

★★★★★ Undeniably talented-Happiest Medium

★★★★ Exquisite performer–Vue Weekly

“..Rachelle is moving units.” hipcrank

“a reflection on parenting and middle age that navigates life’s strangeness with wild-eyed, childlike abandon.” Apt 613

COVID precautions at our venue ~

There will be no alcohol or food for sale to limit interactions so please bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic bevies. All seating groups will be spaced 2 meters apart. Seating will be assigned so if you are wanting to sit with people in your social bubble please email us the name of the ticket buyers so we can arrange your seats together. Maximum 6 people per bubble.

-We provide disinfectant for your hands upon arrival.

– Customers must wear masks on entry, exiting and to use the washrooms.

-All our staff will wear a mask.

-Chairs will be social distanced apart.

-All artists & performers will be behind a plexiglass barrier or two metres from the audience for your protection.

-Staff will wash their hands frequently.

-All chairs are disinfected before the show.