For a second year, LAKE 88.1 FM will broadcast a one-hour Radiothon to benefit the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust.

In earlier announcements it was indicated that Dr. Paul Keddy would be the featured speaker for this special edition of “All About the House” on July 17th. However, Dr. Keddy underwent surgery in May, and it now seems that it will take the rest of the summer for him to recover and he will not be able to be with us on Saturday morning. We wish him well in his recovery.

Thankfully, Michael Runtz, noted naturalist, author and educator, has agreed to step in for his friend for this very special event. Michael will speak about the importance of natural area conservation in our region, the vital role the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust plays, and how you can be a part of the solution today. We will also have a very special announcement during the program that you will not want to miss.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is a volunteer-based charity committed to ensuring that wild landscapes within the Mississippi and Lower Madawaska watersheds are protected for us, our children, and grandchildren. MMLT stewards over 2,800 ac. in the region.

MMLT relies on the support of generous community members and businesses to continue and expand its work. In normal times, MMLT would be hosting its popular field workshops, bringing nature enthusiasts together with expert guides to explore various aspects of the environment on our properties. These and other fundraising events would traditionally provide the income to meet our annual goals. But, these are not normal times so we’re bringing the experts to you.

Join us on Lake 88.1 Radiothon at 8:00 AM on Saturday, July 17 to enjoy the discussion and offer your support for the important work of the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust. Phone lines will be open for donations from 8 AM until 6 PM (613-253-2722).

Please Support the Lands that you love. Radiothon Donations can be made today at https://www.mmlt.ca/support-us/donate/

This event is sponsored in part by Lake 88.1 FM and Allan & Partners LLP