RaeAnn Davey from Fulton’s Sugar Bush & Maple Shop wins tourism award

Hello friends and neighbours,

We couldn’t be more thrilled to share some exciting news! In fact, we’re still bubbling over with excitement since returning from the Canadian Museum of History on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2024.

Pardon the pun, but we think it’s super sweet!

We knew that our Business Administrator, RaeAnn Davey, was the perfect candidate to be considered for the annual Ottawa Tourism Shine On Awards, specifically in the Exceptional Service: Attraction category. The team and I put our thoughts down on paper, we compiled, we wrote, we submitted our nomination and we waited!

We hoped that our words accurately conveyed what we see here at Fulton’s. RaeAnn is truly an exceptional part of Team Awesome and an integral part of our customer’s full experience. She is the first person everyone speaks to when they call or email and embodies true excellence in customer service. Whether she is packing a single bottle of maple syrup, coordinating a huge wholesale order, welcoming new and former customers to the Maple Shop, organizing a hands-on corporate day away or turning a challenge into a victory, RaeAnn is in her happy place delivering great customer service and it shows!

RaeAnn can be counted on for her can-do attitude and arrives each day with light in her heart. A member of our team for 10 years, she has never said “she can’t” and will always find a way to make it happen, no matter how large or small the request. Time and again, RaeAnn makes maple magic happen with timely deliveries (sometimes on her own time) or long after we close for the day, packing an order to ensure a timely arrival She is quick to include a handwritten note when gifts are sent to loved ones far away or include a surprise treat to a returning customer.

Our wholesale partners are always in good hands with RaeAnn’s attention to detail, ensuring they receive their orders in an efficient timeline, fostering and honouring our commitment to businesses helping businesses. Corporate groups, looking to find the perfect day out of the office, are met with RaeAnn’s welcoming smile, her true Fulton’s passion and her love of our community.

RaeAnn embodies the term “team player” with her enthusiasm, attention to detail, strong work ethic, encouragement of others and pride in our multi-generation family business.

Through the nomination process, which included an in-depth interview with a panel of judges, the completion of the Shine On Academy program, RaeAnn celebrated Fulton’s and the many businesses in Mississippi Mills and the nation’s capital with her enthusiastic responses and “Go Fulton’s!” cheer.

Learning that RaeAnn was selected as a finalist, Scott and I along with Team Awesome (and RaeAnn’s biggest cheerleader, her husband, Roger) began our celebration in style with amazing transportation service to the Canadian Museum of History by Michael and Millennium Limousine Service. Photos and videos to remember this special event were forever captured by oh-so-talented photographers, Tracy Cherry along with Ottawa Tourism Digital Content Producer, Mark Gorokhovski. A celebration wouldn’t be complete without the enthusiastic support from our good friends and long time supporters at Hummingbird Chocolate Factory, The Almonte Butcher Shop, Dairy Distillery and Equator Coffee. Mmmmm – now they know how to launch a celebration! Thank you for sending us down the highway filled to the brim with your delicious specialities and good luck cheers!

Ottawa Tourism treated all the finalists and their many supporters to an amazing cocktail dinner and award ceremony – truly the most fantastic evening for all! We’re still in awe of the exceptional evening of celebration and their attention to every detail imaginable.

Without further adieu – please join us in congratulating RaeAnn Davey as the WINNER of the Ottawa Tourism Shine On Award – Exceptional Service: Attraction category.

We couldn’t be more proud of RaeAnn and this opportunity to shine a bright light on our amazing, successful collaborations & support found in Mississippi Mills, Ottawa and beyond.

Be sure to drop in at the Maple Shop to see RaeAnn`s award. We are very proud!

-Shirley Fulton-Deugo

4th Generation Owner

Fulton’s Sugar Bush & Maple Shop