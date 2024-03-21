Raymond Dallaire — obituary

Dallaire, Raymond

In loving memory of Raymond Dallaire who passed away on March 13 2024 at the age of 75. He was the devoted husband of Carole and loving father of Angèle. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ray was predeceased by his father, Armand, mother Lucinda & brother Gilles. He is survived by his sister Lorraine (Maurice), sisters-in -law Lynn & Christine (Gerry), nieces Julie, Line, Kelly, Kim, Francesca, Gillian, Melanie & Rachel and his nephews Michel & John.

Ray grew up in Kapuskasing, a town he loved and still visited often. He worked as a linesman and volunteer firefighter for over 40 years.

A gentle, giving man, Ray worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength, courage, and a great sense of humour. His infectious laugh filled a room & he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Ray was an avid outdoorsman and athlete who spent much of his time in nature. His favorite activities included hockey, archery, canoeing & hunting. He participated in and helped organize many community events such as canoe races & triathlons. One of his proudest was a voyageur canoe excursion spanning from Kingston to Ottawa; a week-long trip planned in coordination with Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

A special thanks to Dr Kedrosky and the staff in the Emergency & Medical/Surgical departments at the Almonte General Hospital for their amazing care and support.

We encourage friends and family to join us for a Celebration of Life in Almonte on April 28th from 2-4 pm at North Market (78 Mill St). Come share your stories and raise a glass to a wonderful man. A Celebration of Life will be held in his hometown of Kapuskasing at a later date.

The family asks that donations be made in memory of Ray to the Canadian Lung Association (https://www.lung.ca/ ) or the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (https://cpaws.org/).

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com