Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Reader objects to Monarchist League criticism of Governor General

Very recently comments made by Robert Finch,...

Ronald Powers — obituary

Powers, Ronald Cyr (June 7, 1936 – May 14,...

2023 Robert Tait McKenzie Scholarship Awards — finalists announced!

The Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation has...
Letters to the EditorReader objects to Monarchist League criticism of Governor General

Reader objects to Monarchist League criticism of Governor General

Very recently comments made by Robert Finch, the long-time Dominion Chairman of the Monarchist League Canada, caught national media attention. Mr. Finch had the temerity to criticize our Governor General Ms. Mary Simon for discussing the popularity of King Charles in Canada in a media interview.

In my view, Mr. Finch’s comments were not just inappropriate but insulting to our vice-regal representative. Ms. Simon is not a puppet of the Monarchist League of Canada. She represents Canadians, and rather well, not the League. She is not beholden to Mr. Finch when she wishes to express her views on the Monarchy.

Frankly Mr. Finch I suggest you stick to your knitting. Advocate for the Monarchy to Canadians. Educate, do research to advance the interests of the Monarchy in Canada. Your mission should be to support and promote the work of our Vice Regal representative the Governor General not criticize her. Incidentally, where was your voice when recently the Federal Government unilaterally made significant changes to the Crown emblem in Canada? I would have thought that change might have provoked some criticism from the League?

Jim Moore, Almonte

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone