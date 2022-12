Recently we had take-out sushi from Moore Sushi in Carleton Place.

WOW. It was so good. Any sushi lovers out there? If so please take my advice and go and see Sushi Chef James as fast as you can.

The Moore Street Sushi was extremely fresh, large in portions, and everything we wanted was available. The best we have had since we went to Japan.

https://www.mooresushi.com/

Jennie Legg