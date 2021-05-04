Position Title: Receptionist

Program: Health

Location: Lanark

Term of appointment: Part time

Start Date: As soon as possible

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a dynamic Receptionist to provide administrative support across the organization. This position is 21 hours per week, includes evening hours. Schedule to be determined.

Position Summary:

The Receptionist is the first point of contact for our organization. Our Receptionist provides the initial and ongoing telephone and personal reception services with community residents and business contacts of the Centre by providing courteous and professional assistance to the Centre’s clientele and associates. The Receptionist also provides a broad range of administrative and clerical support to all components of ConnectWell Community Health.

For a complete job posting and description, please contact jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is Friday, May 7, 2021. Applications should be sent to the attention of: Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

ConnectWell Community Health is a fully accredited organization providing health and community programs. ConnectWell Community Health is a HOOPP employer.