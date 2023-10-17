Classified AdsReclining swivel chair with matching footstool, $60 Reclining swivel chair with matching footstool, $60 October 17, 2023 Reclining swivel chair with matching footstool. Asking $60.00 . Please contact at 613 256-1018 or text @ 613 857-0867 . Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Four tickets to Dan Mangan’s sold out Neat Café show October 16, 2023 LOST: Bike saddlebag October 14, 2023 House for rent, short term October 12, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Breakfast at the Legion, October 21 October 17, 2023 In Loving Memory of Frank Roland Thomas October 17, 2023 “Driving Madeleine” screening, Ocotber 29 October 17, 2023 Reclining swivel chair with matching footstool, $60 October 17, 2023 ‘Birds of the Gambia and Senegal’ — Nature Talk, October 19 October 17, 2023 Four tickets to Dan Mangan’s sold out Neat Café show October 16, 2023 From the Archives Stir-fried pork, green beans, and red bell pepper with gingery oyster sauce Joey Paquette 1895 Almonte Fair A Christmas Lesson Former AGH/FVM director Gerry Huddleston guilty of theft and forgery Gay’s Cooking Tip – Measuring Flour Wine tasting at the cottage – Part 2 Field Naturalists’ year in review