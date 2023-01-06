Remembering Betty Preston 

The Almonte General Hospital family is mourning the loss of a committed community volunteer. Elizabeth “Betty” Preston passed away on Wednesday, January 4th, leaving a legacy of caring at Almonte General Hospital (AGH), Fairview Manor (FVM), and our Foundation.

“Betty was an enthusiastic supporter of AGH as a Board member on both the hospital and foundation boards and as a volunteer in the Pharmacy Department,” notes Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO. “She had tremendous energy, a great sense of humour and never met a problem that she didn’t believe could be solved. Her positive attitude was contagious. We will miss her. Our condolences to her husband Ernie and her family and friends.”

Betty was elected to the Hospital Board in June of 2008 and completed a nine-year term ending in June 2017. Betty served on various Board Committees, including Quality and Human Resources. She served as the Hospital Board representative on the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team (OVFHT) Board. Betty also volunteered regularly in the Pharmacy Department.

Betty was then elected to the Foundation Board in June 2017. She was active on the Governance Committee, the “Put Yourself in the Picture” Campaign Committee, the Spring Dance Committee and the Run for Women’s Health.

“Betty was always willing to help with any event and she regularly and happily made Board thank you calls to donors and supporters,” notes Al Roberts, Managing Director of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. “Betty and her husband Ernie have been donors to the Foundation for almost 20 years and proud members of the Circle of Friends monthly donors club for seven years. She will be missed.”

In November 2021, the AGH FVM Foundation recognized Betty’s dedication with the Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism. The award honoured her volunteer service and history of giving of her time, talent and treasure. At the presentation, former hospital board chair Paul Virgin said, “A well-deserved honour. Your voice around the hospital board table was always listened to and respected. Your questions and comments were always well thought out and considered by your colleagues. You will forever be known as a lady of courage and commitment. Well done.”

To honour Betty and her dedication to our patients and residents, the flag at Almonte General Hospital is at half-mast.