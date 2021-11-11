by Brent Eades

After a gap last year because of Covid restrictions, members of the public were again able to assemble at the Cenotaph in Almonte to commemorate the lives lost in the first and second world wars.

This year’s ceremony was scaled back because of continuing Covid restrictions, with no parade or follow-up reception at the Legion. But it was, as always, sombre and moving, as the names of local service members who lost their lives in those wars were read out, and wreathes laid. Mayor Christa Lowry played The Last Post on trumpet.

Here are some photos.