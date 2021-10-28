The annual November 11th Remembrance Day Ceremony has played a major role in Canada since 1931. Every year, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Canadians gather in memorial parks, churches, community halls, workplaces, schools and homes to stand in honour of all who have fallen.

Pandemic restrictions last year meant smaller ceremonies in communities across the country, as was the case locally in Carleton Place. Smaller gatherings also meant taking Ceremonies to homes, businesses and schools virtually. Nevertheless, the tradition of Remembrance continued in order that Canada’s Fallen would not be forgotten.

In continuing with this tradition, the local organizing committee consisting of members of the local Legion Captain A. Roy Brown Branch #192, have decided to once again conduct a regular Ceremony this year at the local Cenotaph in Memorial Park in Carleton Place.

However, since there are still certain COVID health protocols in place, and out of respect for the health and well being of those wishing to attend, attendees are being asked to be double vaccinated, wear a mask and adhere to the three-meter social distancing protocol. Should anyone be experiencing any COVID symptoms, even if they are mild, they are being asked stay at home and not attend.

For those who do not wish to attend the Ceremony in person, the local Legion will be live streaming the Ceremony through Facebook Live and it may be viewed through the Captain A. Roy Brown Branch 192 Facebook page. All schools in Carleton Place are also invited to do the same in order that students can participate in the ceremony through this Facebook Live process.

The Ceremony this year will begin with the local Legion Branch Colour Party forming up at the corner of Veterans Way and Judson Street and marching. to the Cenotaph at 10:45 a.m. The Colour Party will be led by Piper Cameron Ellis, Sgt-At-Arms Mark Bissonette and Parade Commander Peter Schaffer, President of Branch 192.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no parade and the Ceremony this year will not include the participation of the Carleton Place and District Community Band or a choir. However, the Ceremony will include local well-known singer Dave Brown (Brownie) singing our National Anthem and Royal Anthem, trumpeter Mike Peckett playing the Last Post and Rouse and Dr. Cam Ellis playing the Lament.

Although the local Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps #211 Lanark had not been meeting for regular drills and practices during the COVID pandemic, they are now meeting regularly and will be participating in the Ceremony again this year.

Rather than holding an all-night vigil, they will participate in a shortened version at the Cenotaph from 7 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on November 10th and again from 7:00 a.m. until the time of the Ceremony on November 11th. A virtual Poppy Drop will also take place on the evening of November 10th with virtual Poppies falling onto a lighted Cenotaph. The falling Poppies will represent fallen Veterans.

Road closures will take place to facilitate the Ceremony with Veterans Way being closed to traffic from 5 a.m. through to the completion of the Ceremony. Franklin Street from Bridge Street to Beckwith Street and Beckwith Street from the Public Library through to the parking lot next to 138 Beckwith Street will also be closed from 10 a.m. until the completion of the Ceremony. Residents and businesses are being asked to not park in these areas during this time. No parking signs will be placed in the areas where street closures will take place and everyone’s cooperation is being requested.

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Poppy with the annual Poppy Campaign beginning on Friday, October 29th and running through until Remembrance Day. Inspired by John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields”, Madame Anna Guérin, later christened “The Poppy Lady from France”, campaigned tirelessly in the early 1920s for her Poppy Day idea and in July of 1921 the Great War Veterans Association (which in 1925 would unify with other Veteran groups to form the Canadian Legion) adopted the Poppy as the flower of Remembrance. The Royal Canadian Legion and its members have upheld this tradition of Remembrance ever since as a way to raise donated funds for Veterans and their families in need.

The Royal Canadian Legion encourages all Canadians to wear a Poppy and observe a moment of silence on November 11, to mark the sacrifices of the many who have fallen in the service of their country, and to acknowledge the courage of those who still serve.

We will Remember them!