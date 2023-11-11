Remembrance Day

our hardened helmets

branded and battle-bronzed

our spidery drones

propelled through startled skies

our heaving artillery

with sharp, cold, riveting eyes

our aisles of pure white missiles

wedded to our spouses of war

whose imaginations have died

with any possibility of entry denied

our wars crumble lives

like crushed cement

innocents on ‘sides’

betrayed and slayed

the sound of our deepest human sorrows

wailing their way to the sea

the same old, cyclical news

flashes in our heads

we wait, as world leaders gravely speak words of war

hoping to justify our fate

somewhere below the precipice of war

an apple tree fruits abundantly

somewhere above

cumulus clouds converge and cavort

remember…

the strength and mercy

of the light

re-imagine its delight

act it, teach it, preach it

lest we forget

Bernadette van Duyvendyk

October 31, 2023