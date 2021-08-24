Are you passionate about Indigenous-led natural resources management? Are you well organized with strong administrative skills? If you’ve answered yes, keep reading! Plenty Canada is currently seeking candidates for the position of Forestry Intern and Administrative Assistant for a young professional aged 30 and under. This position will be based out of our office near Lanark, Ontario.

If you or anyone you know is interested in working in sustainable forestry, green energy, and office administration, please visit plentycanada.com/jobs-at-plenty-canada for the job description and application instructions. We encourage early application, as we will be reviewing submissions on a rolling basis.