Retired couple looking for a 2 month (March and April) furnished rental. We are having a renovation of the kitchen and bathroom done in our condo, and we won’t be able to live onsite during the renovation. We will need to bring our two, very elderly cats with us, as they are too old to take to a boarding facility.

We prefer to stay in Almonte, but would consider something in Carleton Place. Accommodation on one level is also preferred. If you have something that might be suitable, please contact us at 613-294-5265.