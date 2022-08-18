RHYTHM & SONG! Let’s Build Our Community through Singing

FALL SESSIONS 2022

Rhythm & Song! Sing, laugh, connect.

We all know that music is magic, which is why I’m looking forward to getting back into the singing saddle this fall. Rhythm & Song! is a non-traditional, fun, and funky group (aka a community choir) designed for singers of all abilities. No auditions, no performances – just singing in harmony for the joy of it. This fall there will be songs to wake you up, work your brains and bodies, give you comfort, and reinforce our human connection to each other and to the world. Singing in a group is way easier than singing on your own so if your hidden rock star is banging around in the closet, this is the best way to start getting your voice out there without the bright lights and fanfare! New singers are always welcome.

We sing songs from the folk, gospel, blues, soul, world, and pop traditions. We do not use sheet music, and teaching is done in a call and response format, with lyrics available, and harmony parts added over the course of several weeks. With lots of review and repetition, the songs will get into your bones so that you can sing them in the car, shower or anywhere. There are weekly singing tips and some easy body percussion thrown in to keep you on your toes. Vocal tracks are made available for home practice. More details can be found at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.

Wednesday evenings 7:00 – 8:30pm

Sept. 14 – Dec. 14 (no session Nov. 16)

Almonte Old Town Hall, Auditorium – 3rd floor

Fee: $162

or

Tuesday afternoons 1:00 – 2:30pm

Sept. 13 – Dec. 13 (no session Nov. 15)

Auditorium – 3rd floor Almonte Old Town Hall

Fee: $162

Registration – Please send an email to randsalmonte@gmail.com to let me know your intended session. Payment instructions will follow.