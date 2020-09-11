Looking for fitness close to home? Tucked into cozy Almonte, Rise Fitness and Wellness is here to offer fitness in total privacy, tailored to each individual’s abilities.

At Rise we are here to guide you through your fitness goals every step, squat and lunge along the way! Catering specifically to helping women over 30 find their fire and rise up to where they can be, Michelle wants to help you reach all your fitness and nutrition goals!

Free consultations are offered to discuss where you are at and where you want to be when it comes to your health. Come visit www.risefitwell.ca to find out more!