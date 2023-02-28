RIVER LIFE – Botanical Reflections at the Corridor Gallery

“Biodiversity or biological diversity is the variety and variability of life on earth.” Wikipedia

Our small town of Almonte is part of one the most significant watershed systems in Eastern Ontario – the Mississippi River. The river watershed is an important biodiverse environment, as well as being integral part of our built environment, it defines our “place” as a community and informs our view of the natural world around us.

Local visual artist Linda Hamilton, acclaimed Clayton based jewellery designer Barbara Mullally, along with freelance writer Heather Phaneuf, have collaborated to present a unique exhibition “RIVER LIFE – Botanical Reflections”. On view at the Corridor Gallery, Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch, until April 22nd, 2023, the collection offers visitors the promise of spring during these last days of winter.

The exhibition combines Linda’s realistic paper botanicals inspired by species found along the bank of the Mississippi River, along with Barbara’s unique interpretive jewellery inspired by botanical imagery and her philosophy that “jewellery must not abandon its history of human adornment”. Throughout the exhibit literary quotes, complied by Heather Phaneuf, underscore our human connection to all things of nature.

As part of the exhibition, Linda Hamilton will be at the Library on Sunday March 5th, between 12:00 – 2:00 pm, for an Artist’s Chat, to share her inspirations and technical details of her work. Also, Linda will be offering workshops at the Library on March 29th and April 17th between 1:00 – 4:00pm, where participants can create their own botanical. Register via email at Lvohamilton@gmail.com .

We hope you will spend time enjoying the exhibition.